One hospitalized following 'major accident' in Edinburg, traffic being diverted
The Edinburg police and fire departments are responding to a “major accident” on the expressway, according to a social media post.
Accoridng to city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma, one person was hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of N. Interstate Highway 69C and Russell Road.
One other person had minor injuries, Lerma added.
Northbound traffic is being diverted off the expressway to the frontage road due to the accident.
According to the Edinburg Police Department, the accident was reported Thursday at around 4:15 p.m.
The city asks the public to avoid the area if possible.
Channel 5 News has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates
