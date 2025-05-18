One person detained following deadly shooting in Donna
One person was detained Sunday after the body of a man was found inside a vehicle in rural Donna, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a shooting at the 13000 block of Hermosa Vida Drive Sunday at around 3 p.m. where they found the body of a 20-year-old Hispanic male inside a vehicle on the property.
According to the sheriff’s office, the unidentified man appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
One person of interest has been detained for questioning, but the sheriff's office didn't identify the individual.
Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.
