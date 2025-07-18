Operation Christmas RGV plans third annual back-to-school event
The city of Donna and Operation Christmas RGV announced their third annual back-to-school event.
It's scheduled for Friday, July 25 at 307 Miller Avenue in Donna. Twenty-five community organizations will be providing supplies.
The event is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. or while supplies last.
"There's going to be photobooths, there's going to be mascots, there's going to be prizes for the kids," Operation Christmas RGV President Emanuel Martinez said.
To get school supplies, the student must be present with the parent.
