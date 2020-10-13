Palm Valley sends voters mail-in ballots with incorrect instructions

The city of Palm Valley sent voters mail-in ballots with incorrect instructions.

As a result, the city will send voters new mail-in ballots.

"The corrected ballots are being mail out today to them," according to a statement released by the city secretary. "The carrier envelope will be marked 'corrected ballot' and this is the ballot that will count when they return it."

One candidate, though, said he's concerned the city isn't doing enough to fix the mistake.

