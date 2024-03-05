Palmer Drug Abuse Program prepares for fun run in McAllen
The Palmer Drug Abuse Program is getting ready for a 5K run to help with summer programs.
Executive Director Nadia Ochoa speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the program and how it helps people, including teens.
The PDash 5K Fun Run is scheduled for Saturday, May 11 at Fireman's Park in McAllen. For more information, call PDAP at 956-687-7714.
More News
Sports Video
-
PSJA holds off Weslaco in 6A no-district baseball action
-
Edinburg Vela, Santa Maria fall in Reg. IV Finals
-
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
-
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2/27/2024
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win