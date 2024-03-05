Palmer Drug Abuse Program prepares for fun run in McAllen

The Palmer Drug Abuse Program is getting ready for a 5K run to help with summer programs.

Executive Director Nadia Ochoa speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the program and how it helps people, including teens.

The PDash 5K Fun Run is scheduled for Saturday, May 11 at Fireman's Park in McAllen. For more information, call PDAP at 956-687-7714.