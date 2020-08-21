Parents and advocates call for change at Edinburg CISD after upsetting comment

Some parents and advocates are asking for change after a comment madeTtuesday evening during a virtual board of trustees town hall meeting.

Someone can be heard asking if everyone had received a copy of questions submitted from the public. that question lead to the following:

"Only I got them? Oh. Because I'm the president. I'm the president,” said Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees President Oscar Salinas.

"You're special ed. That's because you're special ed," replied Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees Secretary Robert Peña Jr.

For Deborah Tomai, a mother of three, including a 9-year-old son with Down Syndrome or with a disability, this remark was unacceptable.

Tomai says she spoke with Peña on Wednesday and he apologized.

Peña also issued this statement saying he used the term “special ed” in a joking matter but admits it was an insensitive and inexcusable remark.

