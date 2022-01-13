Parents react to La Villa ISD closing all campuses due to COVID

Parents in La Villa are reacting after the school district announced they are closing all of its schools for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19.

A letter posted by La Villa ISD Superintendent Robert Munoz Jr. said the closures will allow all district facilities to be thoroughly disinfected and sanitized due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across all grade levels.

Some parents said they don't think closing the school for two days to clean it is enough time.

"You do appreciate their effort, but they're not doing enough,” Olga Romero said.

According to the district, schools will be up and running again on Monday but not everyone thinks that’s a good idea.

The district says updates to the academic calendar will be provided at a later date if needed, but classes are currently scheduled to resume on Monday, Jan. 17.

