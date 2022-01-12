La Villa ISD closing all campuses for the rest of the week due to COVID-19

Photo Credit: MGN Online

Citing an increase in COVID-19 cases across all grade levels, La villa ISD announced all campuses will close for the rest of the week.

A letter written by district Superintendent Robert Munoz Jr. said the closures will allow all district facilities to be thoroughly disinfected and sanitized.

The campuses will close Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14. The school will reopen Monday, Jan. 17, the letter stated.

Meal distribution will continue curbside at La villa Middle School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on those days.

The district also announced they will host a vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at the multipurpose center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.