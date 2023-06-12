Partnership to allow access to healthy foods with Instacart

A partnership between Food Bank RGV and Found will allow residents to get access to healthy foods using Instacart.

Found has donated $20,000 to community members diagnosed with diabetes and other chronic conditions.

"We know that obesity is a complex disease and many factors contribute to it. One of them is access to healthy, nutritious food," Head of Strategic Partnerships at Found Sarah Ramatsky said. "We have sponsored funds for this community to use on Instacart to add to the food that they're getting from the food bank every week."

This is the first time the company has worked with any community.

"McAllen has the highest concentration of Americans suffering from obesity. So the importance here of getting food from the food bank as well as the additional funds that they're going to get on Instacart to purchase healthy food from grocery stores up to 45 miles away is just amazing," Ramatsky said.

On top of that funding, Found hosted a nutrition class this week. The company says they plan to check on the community every month to see how the program is going.