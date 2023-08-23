Paws Fur Help to host mega pet adoption event in Mission

Paws Fur Help Executive Director Dendea Balli gives information about an upcoming mega pet adoption event they will be hosting on Saturday.

The volunteer group is partnering with Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal.

The event will be held at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Mission from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.