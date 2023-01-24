People in Need Receive Fans, A/C Units from 5’s Fans for Friends

MCALLEN – Some Rio Grande Valley families received help from the 5’s Fans for Friends campaign to help stay cool during these summer months.

People lined up early Thursday morning at the Salvation Army in McAllen in hopes of receiving a fan free of charge. For years, CHANNEL 5 NEWS has teamed up with HEB and the Salvation Army to help families in need.

Nearly 250 fans and nine air conditioning units went out to the Valley families.

“It feels wonderful. We have a lot of people in need, especially during the summer heat. McAllen can get very hot when we see triple digits come about. People really need extra help in cooling off and getting the air conditioning that they need in their homes,” Salvation Army Lt. Corp Officer Bernadette Correira said.

Martha Hernandez is living alone without air conditioning. She was able to get the help she needed at the Salvation Army. She said the fan she received is her second.

“They said they were going to give fans, so people asked for information and they told us we had to bring a bill and an ID. That they were going to give them to us on a certain day and time. That’s why people were making a line and there were lots of people,” she said.

The Salvation Army in McAllen is a designated cooling station. If you or someone you know needs a place to cool off and stay hydrated, you can do so there for free during lobby hours.