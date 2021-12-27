Pharr EMS preparing for busy New Year's Day

Pharr EMS will be working New Year’s Eve for the first time since launching in May.

“This is going to be our first new year,” said Pharr EMS Chief Daniel Ramirez. “We’re excited about it, but at the same time, we’re just trying to make sure that we get ready and prepare for anything that might come up.”

Pharr EMS has already been working big accidents in multiple cities, but Chief Ramirez says this holiday in particular is keeping them on their toes.

“Assaults, sometimes there’s shootings because people recklessly shoot up in the air,” Ramirez said. “We’re just making sure that we prepare for the call volume.”

Ramirez says Pharr EMS has been getting around 50 calls a night, but he expects that to change on New Year’s. They are also preparing to respond to mental health calls that go up during the holidays.

While they expect to be busy, the chief also reminds people to use discretion before making a call.