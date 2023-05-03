Pharr realiza proyecto con el objetivo de convertirse en una ciudad sustentable
En La Entrevista, hablamos con la portavoz de Pharr, Yuri González, sobre los cambios que la ciudad está implementando para crear una la ciudad sustentable.
Esto significa cambios que poco a poco realizaran entre los residentes con el objetivo de cuidar al medio ambiente.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
