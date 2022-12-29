Pharr to host first-ever New Year's Eve ball drop

The City of Pharr is scheduled to host its first-ever New Year's Eve ball drop.

The city had hoped to host the event last year, but a spike in local COVID infections prevented it from taking place.

Now, the city is on track to welcome in 2023 with a big celebration. The centerpiece will be a 20-foot ball that will drop about 80 feet from a crane.

The ball drop is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Pharr Downtown Park — next to Pharr City Hall, located at 118 S. Cage Blvd. — 7:30 pm – midnight. Admission is free