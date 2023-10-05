Phase 1 set for sidewalk construction project near PSJA schools
The long awaited sidewalk construction project near PSJA schools is set to begin next year. Officials say Phase 1 will be ready in April.
This project has been in the works for about five years and was prompted by safety concerns over students walking through grass and dirt.
The reason it took so long for this project to start was due to securing funds.
"Once we get that funding, we begin right away acquisition, utility relocation, design, and then the reviews that TXDOT needs to do for us, so all of that takes time in the process, but we're getting them to construction," city of Pharr engineer Ruben Alfaro said.
The entire project should be complete by December 2025.
