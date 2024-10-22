Physics expert explains sonic boom during last SpaceX launch at Boca Chica site

It's been more than a week since a very loud first-of-its-kind SpaceX test launch at Boca Chica and Rio Grande Valley residents are still talking about the sonic boom that accompanied it.

"I woke up feeling, like, the house shake and I heard a lot of wind hitting my window and door," McAllen resident Katie Doster said.

The loud noise happened when the booster returned to the launch pad. People heard it in the Mid and Upper Valley.

"It will sound very sharp. The farther away you go, the high frequencies dissipate. They don't travel very far in the atmosphere, but the low frequencies persist for a long time. Depending on where you are, you might only hear the low frequencies as a rumble and not the high frequencies that contribute to the sharp clapping sound," Central Washington University Department of Physics Professor Dr. Andy Piacsek said.

SpaceX plans to keep working on those return landings, which means Valley residents can expect to hear more sonic booms.