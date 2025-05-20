Pioneer's David Zuniga signs with UTSA track & field

Diamondbacks track star David Zuniga signed on to join the track and field program at UTSA on Monday afternoon.

Zuniga holds the school record at Pioneer High School in the 5k, two-mile and one-mile. He took first place in the district mile and two-mile. Zuniga is a two-time regional qualifier and has one state appearance in cross country.

"It just means a lot, it's all the hard work that I put in all these past four years and it's really hard to put into words but it's a lot of emotion and I'm really proud of myself and thankful to my family and friends for supporting me the whole way," said Zuniga.