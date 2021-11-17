x

Playmakers - Week 12

By: Alex Del Barrio

Here are the Playmakers after the Bi-District Round of the Playoffs in RGV Football.

PJ Rivera - Edinburg Vela - 139 AP yards and 2 TDs

Hector Muniz - Los Fresnos - 279 al purpose 4 TDS

RJ Limon  - Los Fresnos - 11 tackles, 1 sack

Arnulfo Conteras - La Villa - 117 rush yards 2 TDS
Christian Ortiz - La Villa - 2 TDS
Jayden Silguero - La Villa 11 tackles, forced fumble 
Victora Garcia - La Villa - 10 tackles, 1 sack
Jack Lugo - PSJA North- 292 yards - 6 TDS
Isaac Gonzalez - PSJA North- 204 YDS, TD
Sebastian Robles - PSJA North - 15 tackles, sack, 8/8 PATs
Dylan Velasquez - Mission Veterans 121 yards TD
Mark Champion - Mission Veterans - 12 tackles, 4 sacks 
Luis DeHoyos - Mission Veterans - 14 tackles, 4 sacks 
Gilbert Medina - Port Isabel - 162 rush yards, TD
Kaiden Martinez - Port Isabel - Pass deflection that led to INT 
Christian Aguilera - Port Isabel - INT for a TD
Max Alaniz Choy - McAllen Memorial - 290 yds, 5 TDs
Marcos De La Cruz - McAllen Memorial - 121 yds 1 TD
Juan Fuentes - McAllen Memorial - 13 tackles, 1 sack
Pedro Silguero - Harlingen - 9 tackles, 2 sacks 
Kian Torres - Harlingen - 165 yards 
