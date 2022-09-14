x

Playmakers - Week Three

4 hours 58 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, September 14 2022 Sep 14, 2022 September 14, 2022 9:37 AM September 14, 2022 in Sports- Playmakers
By: Brandon Benitez

Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games. It's a list so wide that we had to break it up into two parts. 

Watch our first half in the video above. 

Part 2 is in the video below: 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days