Police identify driver accused in Mission fentanyl bust

A man accused of having 43 pounds of fentanyl hidden in the vehicle he was driving remains in custody.

Francisco Jesus Robles was arrested Monday after a K9 officer alerted police to 18 bundles of fentanyl hidden in a vehicle, according to the Mission Police Department.

The bundles were found after police conducted a traffic stop on a 2000 Chrysler minivan at the intersection of Shary Road and U.S. 83. A Mission K9 officer was called to the scene due to signs of criminal activity, according to a news release.

“A false compartment was discovered on the floorboard of the vehicle,” the release stated. “The search yielded to 18 bundles (19.9 Kilos) of fentanyl.”

Robles was charged with possession of a controlled substance and had his bond set at $500,000.