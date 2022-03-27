Police investigate aggravated robbery in Weslaco

The Weslaco Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery at a Cricket Wireless store.

Officials say the incident happened before 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Cricket Wireless located at 515 East IH 2 in Weslaco.

According to Weslaco police Chief, Joel Rivera, a store employee, received minor injuries.

The investigation remains underway. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.