Police investigate aggravated robbery in Weslaco
The Weslaco Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery at a Cricket Wireless store.
Officials say the incident happened before 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Cricket Wireless located at 515 East IH 2 in Weslaco.
According to Weslaco police Chief, Joel Rivera, a store employee, received minor injuries.
The investigation remains underway. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.
