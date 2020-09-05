Police: Man who fled from Palmhurst officers considered 'armed and dangerous'

The Palmhurst Police Department released information Saturday about a standoff between officers and a 37-year-old man.

On Thursday, the police department received a call about "an armed subject who was barricaded with family members," according to a Facebook post by the police department.

The man, 37-year-old Jason Villarreal, managed to escape while officers were securing family members, according to the Facebook post.

"Efforts to immediately apprehend Mr. Villarreal were unsuccessful as he has been uncooperative and has yet to surrender," according to the Facebook post. "Mr. Villarreal has active warrants and is considered armed and dangerous, approach with caution."

Villarreal stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds, according to the Facebook post. He has green eyes and black hair.

Villarreal is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault-family violence and interfering with a 911 call.

Anyone with information about Villarreal's whereabouts is asked to call the Palmhurst Police Department at (956) 519-3800.