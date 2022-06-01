Police: Mercedes ISD security guard responsible for bomb threat at high school

Photo credit: Mercedes PD

A security guard with the Mercedes Independent School District was arrested in connection with a bomb threat in the district, the Mercedes Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police say Edgar Aaron Estrada Jr., who had access to the security radio officer frequency, broadcasted a bomb threat at Mercedes High School on May 26, according to a news release.

RELATED: Mercedes ISD ends school year early due to 'continued rumors of threats'

The bomb threat led to the evacuation of the campus and early release of students. The district announced that same day that the school year would end early due to multiple threats.

Estrada was charged with terroristic threat, the news release stated.