Police: Mercedes ISD security guard responsible for bomb threat at high school
A security guard with the Mercedes Independent School District was arrested in connection with a bomb threat in the district, the Mercedes Police Department announced Wednesday.
Police say Edgar Aaron Estrada Jr., who had access to the security radio officer frequency, broadcasted a bomb threat at Mercedes High School on May 26, according to a news release.
RELATED: Mercedes ISD ends school year early due to 'continued rumors of threats'
The bomb threat led to the evacuation of the campus and early release of students. The district announced that same day that the school year would end early due to multiple threats.
Estrada was charged with terroristic threat, the news release stated.
More News
News Video
-
Better Business Bureau warns people about scams following Uvalde's tragedy
-
McAllen ISD 5th grade student competing in Scripps National Spelling Bee
-
Valley parents concerned about sending students to school following Uvalde shooting
-
FAA delays SpaceX launch review for fifth time
-
McAllen coffee shop faces backlash after being wrongfully accused of making joke...