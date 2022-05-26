Mercedes ISD ends school year early due to 'continued rumors of threats'

Due to multiple rumors, the Mercedes Independent School District announced Thursday afternoon that May 26 would be the district's last day of instruction.

The school year was originally set to end on Thursday, June 2.

"Due to continued rumors of threats and in the interest of safety and security, students’ last day of instruction will be today, May 26, 2022," the district said in a news release. "Each campus principal will send parents a notice regarding drive-thru assemblies, supply pick-up, and any other planned activities/events."

The announcement comes after two separate incidents affected the district.

Police arrested a 17-year-old male student from the district early Thursday morning on a terroristic threat charge.

Police say the teen was arrested at his home at about 2:08 a.m. and taken to the Weslaco Police Department jail, where he is waiting to be arraigned on the charge.

Raymondville ISD also announced Thursday that a male juvenile had been arrested on the same charge.

Mercedes police said an investigation is underway. A spokesperson for Mercedes ISD referred all questions regarding that arrest to the police department.

Students at Mercedes High School were evacuated to the Mercedes Football Stadium Thursday at around 12:30 p.m. due to a bomb threat, according to Mercedes spokeswoman Brianna Casares.

Due to safety precautions, the district announced Thursday afternoon they were releasing Mercedes High School and Mercedes Early College High School students early.

The students can be picked up at the high school stadium, the district said in a social media post.

"Once again, there were no serious threats of harm nor were any students or staff in any sort of imminent danger," the district said in a news release.

School districts across the Valley have ramped up security measures in response to the shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Donna ISD has canceled classes for the rest of the week due to a credible threat.

Santa Rosa ISD said it was also canceling classes on Friday as a precautionary measure.