Donna ISD cancels classes due to credible threat
The Donna Independent School District has canceled classes for the rest of the week due to a credible threat of violence currently under investigation, the district said in a statement.
In light of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde and out of an abundance of caution, Donna ISD said it will cancel school district-wide and staff will work from home.
Classes will resume Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
Valley native Charlie Clark creates movie - Green Ghost
-
Democratic nomination for District 15 still undecided
-
Valley parent concerned about sending kids to school following Uvalde shooting
-
Pharr residents gather to show support for Uvalde
-
Uvalde community grieving after deadly school shooting