Donna ISD cancels classes due to credible threat

6 hours 17 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, May 26 2022 May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 6:31 AM May 26, 2022 in News - Local

The Donna Independent School District has canceled classes for the rest of the week due to a credible threat of violence currently under investigation, the district said in a statement

In light of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde and out of an abundance of caution, Donna ISD said it will cancel school district-wide and staff will work from home. 

Classes will resume Tuesday morning. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

