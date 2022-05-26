Donna ISD cancels classes due to credible threat

The Donna Independent School District has canceled classes for the rest of the week due to a credible threat of violence currently under investigation, the district said in a statement.

In light of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde and out of an abundance of caution, Donna ISD said it will cancel school district-wide and staff will work from home.

Classes will resume Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.