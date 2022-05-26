Edinburg CISD increasing police presence on campus

More than 100 certified police officers are on high alert throughout the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The district's police chief says he's making sure every campus has an extra police presence and that the district's 18 member swat team is prepared for any high alert crisis situation.

“We have somebody already trained and certified with the equipment to respond to a potential threat by the team,” Edinburg CISD police Chief Ricardo Perez said. “If we were to call an outside agency, by the time they assemble and respond, the time is over."

Chief Perez says there's one armed police officer at every elementary school, two armed officers at every middle school and four armed officers at every high school campus.

Parents say the district's security measures are putting them at ease.

District Superintendent Mario Salinas said families have been calling the district all day, checking on their children and staff. His message to parents is that "everything is under control."

“There's nothing like having a police officer with a gun on campus taking care of children,” Salinas said. “We have that, nobody else has that."