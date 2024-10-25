Ribbon cutting held for new public safety building in Rio Grande City

Rio Grande City police officers and firefighters will work out of their new public safety building starting next month.

On Wednesday, they held a ribbon cutting. The building will be a central location for both departments, helping to improve response time.

It will also include newer technology and resources for first responders. Fire and police currently work out of different buildings.

Rio Grande City Police Chief Noe Castillo said this merger will help organize their resources.

"We have to move forward and continue growing with everything so we don't stay behind," Castillo said.

The building cost about $11.5 million.