UTRGV Edinburg campus to receive funding for manufacturing program

The University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley is getting half a million in new funding for its manufacturing program.

The university will use the money for the Manufacturing Incubator Program. Some of the funding will go towards a special room called a 'dry room,' where researchers and students can build new equipment.

"This dry room will be important for developing and prototyping things like advanced batteries and other kinds of advanced manufacturing developments," UTRGV President Guy Bailey said.

Undergraduate and graduate students will be working in the new lab. The project is already underway, and it's expected to be up and running in six months.

UTRGV hopes to attract more businesses to work with the university.