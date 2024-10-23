South Pole Illuminated Festival returning to McAllen

The South Pole Illuminated Festival is back for 2024. This year, organizers are promising it'll be bigger and better than ever.

The event features the tallest digital Christmas tree in America. It's an entire month of attractions at the McAllen Convention Center.

"It's become a tradition, you know, families look forward to the holidays and the McAllen Illuminated Festival is a big part of what people look forward to, and so we're inviting everybody to come to make plans and to be here at the McAllen Convention Center," McAllen City Commissioner District 3 Omar Quintanilla said.

The event kicks off on November 29 and goes through December 29.