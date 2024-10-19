x

Week 8 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights

Thursday, October 17 2024

Thursday, Oct. 17

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time 
Economedes 7 PSJA 42 FINAL
La Joya 0 Edinburg 20 FINAL
Juarez-Lincoln 7 McAllen Memorial  45 FINAL
Brownsville Veterans 46 Hanna  7 FINAL
La Feria 50 Grulla 0 FINAL
