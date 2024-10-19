Week 8 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.
Thursday, Oct. 17
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Economedes
|7
|PSJA
|42
|FINAL
|La Joya
|0
|Edinburg
|20
|FINAL
|Juarez-Lincoln
|7
|McAllen Memorial
|45
|FINAL
|Brownsville Veterans
|46
|Hanna
|7
|FINAL
|La Feria
|50
|Grulla
|0
|FINAL
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville man convicted of fatally shooting neighbor
-
Mission police: Man arrested for posing as immigration attorney, scamming people out...
-
Mercedes police chief: Man arrested after taking ex-girlfriend hostage, barricading inside home
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 18, 2024
-
What you need to know about early voting in Cameron and Hidalgo...