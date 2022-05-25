Uvalde community picking up the pieces after deadly school shooting

Multiple law enforcement agencies remain in Uvalde after a shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two adults.

A community prayer service was led by the archbishop of San Antonio for the small community that has never faced an event like this.

“Something happens with the community, everybody gets together and tries to help each other out,” Uvalde parent Adolfo Hernandez said Tuesday.

Investigators are working to find out the motive for why the alleged shooter - Salvador Ramos - shot his grandmother before killing 21 others at the school.

“It’s very horrific,” Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez said. “It’s a tragedy. We’re still working on it. Everything is still preliminary, still an active investigation right now.”

