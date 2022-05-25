Community in shock following deadly Texas school shooting

The community of Uvalde gathered in prayer Tuesday, hours after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school.

Nineteen children and two adults were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School. Among the victims who were identified was Eva Mireles, a 4th-grade teacher at the school.

RELATED: Gunman kills at least 18 children at Texas elementary school

The shooting happened days before school was going to be let out for the summer.

District Superintendent Hal Harrell said all district activities have been canceled, and the school year is ending early.

“My heart was broken today. We're a small community, and we'll need your prayers to get us through this,” Harrell said at a press conference.

The shooter was also killed, authorities said.