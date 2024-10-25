Brownsville ISD creating committee to help improve facilities

The Brownsville Independent School District is creating a Citizen Facilities Planning Committee with the goal to identify problems with district properties and flag them for repairs.

The district says up to 75 people will be a part of the committee; parents, business owners and district employees are welcome to join.

The superintendent says two thirds of their facilities are considered what they call 'older.' Some buildings have been standing for more than 40 years. The group will give their input on improvements that are needed.

Aside from the Citizen Facilities Planning Committee, there will be five separate groups within the committee. Two will focus on elementary schools, one will focus on middle and high schools and another on district facilities and one finance committee.

"The finance committee obviously will be looking at the cost of the projects. Now keep in mind that this work is with the anticipation that the citizens will recommend to the board that we have a bond election," Brownsville ISD Superintendent Jesus Chavez said.

The school board will need to approve the bond election. If they do, that will be on the ballot for voters in May.

Chavez says the committee will prioritize needs. He says two of the immediate needs they have noticed at school campuses include replacement of roofs and air conditioning systems.

To apply to join the committee, click here.