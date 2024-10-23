Student of the Week: Alexandria Garza

A Mercedes Early College Academy student has the drive and determination that inspires those around her.

She's a leader among her peers, and she's already a few steps ahead when it comes to her future in medicine.

Alexandria Garza, 17, is a senior at Mercedes Early College Academy who knows what it takes to be a leader.

"I'm in the student council, I've been a student council member since 2nd grade, and I've been an officer every year since 3rd grade. I'm also the senior class president, I've been president every year since 8th grade," Alexandria said.

When it comes to sports, Alexandria shines in varsity golf and cheer.

Maintaining a 4.8 GPA, she takes great pride in her school work. She has a perfect attendance and ranks at the top of her class.

This year, she'll also be graduating with her associate's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.

"Knowing that my hard work is going to pay off, and I'm going to get a head start and start off college as a junior, I just appreciate it a lot," Alexandria said.

Her next goal is to attend University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley or University of Texas in Austin and pursue a career in the medical field.

"My dream job is to become a surgical breast oncologist," Alexandria said.

A dream that started when her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"That was really hard on our family. She would also be away for weeks at a time and sometimes even months when she would go to MD Anderson," Alexandria said.

Alexandria is hoping to one day help other families also affected by cancer.

"My long term goal is to start my own clinic here in the RGV, so families won't have to go through what we went through, wondering when she's going to be home," Alexandria said.

Alexandria already one step ahead in reaching that goal. Over the summer, she participated in an internship with DHR Health.

"We have a lot of great students here at the Early College, so for Alex to shine as bright as she does, that's just a testament to her commitment, to her compassion, to her student leadership," Principal Ramon Mejia said.

Outside of school, Alexandria also gives back to her community.

As Miss Mercedes, she spends time promoting the importance of reading.

"I started my platform, Reading With Royalty, where I go to the library and read to kids once a month, followed by arts and crafts and a snack," Alexandria said.

Alexandria's dedication and leadership skills makes her this week's Student of the Week.