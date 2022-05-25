Valley schools on high alert following deadly Uvalde school shooting

Valley schools are on high alert following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

School districts from across the Valley have ramped up security measures in response to the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Authorities are also investigating school-related incidents in Progreso and Raymondville.

According to a statement from Progreso ISD, a plastic toy gun was found inside a vehicle at Progreso High School Wednesday morning. Authorities began investigating after receiving a report from a concerned parent about a suspicious vehicle traveling in the community.

The school was placed on high alert and authorities began investigating the matter. The plastic toy gun was found inside the vehicle and no students were in danger, officials said.

In Willacy County, police presence has been increased at Raymondville ISD campuses after a "concerning" Snapchat group began circulating on social media.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office said it was attempting to identify the sources responsible for the Snapchat, adding that it will be providing extra patrol at four school districts.

Following Tuesday's deadly shooting, local school districts took to social media to offer their condolences to the lives lost.

Donna ISD also stated it would ban backpacks at all campuses for the remainder of the school year, while Edinburg CISD, Harlingen CISD, Point Isabel ISD, La Joya ISD and PSJA ISD have said they would increase police presence and enhance safety protocols.

Other districts, like Los Fresnos CISD and Edcouch-Elsa ISD, shared resources on how to talk to children about violence.