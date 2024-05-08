x

Truck crashes into barrier at McAllen museum causing power outages

1 hour 22 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, May 08 2024 May 8, 2024 May 08, 2024 8:14 AM May 08, 2024 in News - Local

A truck crashed into a concrete barrier at the International Museum of Arts and Science in McAllen Wednesday morning.

The crash caused power outages to about 1,000 AEP customers in the area. The power has since been restored.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

