Playmakers - Week 8 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Calvin Trevillion - Brownsville Veterans - 100 rush yds, 3 TD
Edgar Vela - Brownsville Veterans - 2 SK
Andruw Rivera - La Feria - 253 pass yds, 5 TD
Matt Cisneros - La Feria - 14 TKL, 5 TFL
Joshua Laster - Los Fresnos - 2 TDs, 2 TFL
Robert Pineda - Los Fresnos - 215 total yds, 4 TD
Tyler Stachowiak - Los Fresnos - 116 rush yds, 2 TD
Myles Lopez - PSJA - 421 pass yds, 4 TD
Ryan Vallejo - PSJA - 177 rec yds, 3 TD
Armando Davila - PSJA - 17 TKL, 3.5 TFL, SK
Adrian Sauceda - Pace - 281 rush yds, 4 TD
Aaron Campos - Edinburg North - 138 rec yds, TD
Joaquin Valdez - McAllen - 323 pass yds, 3 TD
Tristan Kieth - McAllen - 90 total yds, 2 TD
Tyler Ruiz - San Benito - 167 total yds, 2 TD
Luis Pena - Roma - 9 TKL, INT, FF
Ruben Garcia - Roma - 135 rush yds, TD
Daniel Martinez - Santa Maria - 294 total yds, 3 TD
Miguel Alaniz - Santa Maria - 255 total yds, 3 TD (2 INT)
Isaiah Felix - La Villa - 78 total yds, 3 TD
Andrew Gonzalez - La Villa - 160 rush yds