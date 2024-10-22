x

Playmakers - Week 8 of 2024 Valley High School Football

2 hours 16 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, October 22 2024 Oct 22, 2024 October 22, 2024 9:11 PM October 22, 2024 in Sports

Calvin Trevillion - Brownsville Veterans - 100 rush yds, 3 TD

Edgar Vela - Brownsville Veterans - 2 SK

Andruw Rivera - La Feria - 253 pass yds, 5 TD

Matt Cisneros - La Feria - 14 TKL, 5 TFL

Joshua Laster - Los Fresnos - 2 TDs, 2 TFL

Robert Pineda - Los Fresnos - 215 total yds, 4 TD

Tyler Stachowiak - Los Fresnos - 116 rush yds, 2 TD

Myles Lopez - PSJA - 421 pass yds, 4 TD

Ryan Vallejo - PSJA - 177 rec yds, 3 TD

Armando Davila - PSJA - 17 TKL, 3.5 TFL, SK

Adrian Sauceda - Pace - 281 rush yds, 4 TD

Aaron Campos - Edinburg North - 138 rec yds, TD

Joaquin Valdez - McAllen - 323 pass yds, 3 TD

Tristan Kieth - McAllen - 90 total yds, 2 TD

Tyler Ruiz - San Benito - 167 total yds, 2 TD

Luis Pena - Roma - 9 TKL, INT, FF

Ruben Garcia - Roma - 135 rush yds, TD

Daniel Martinez - Santa Maria - 294 total yds, 3 TD

Miguel Alaniz - Santa Maria - 255 total yds, 3 TD (2 INT)

Isaiah Felix - La Villa - 78 total yds, 3 TD

Andrew Gonzalez - La Villa - 160 rush yds

