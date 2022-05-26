Juvenile male arrested on terroristic threat charge, Raymondville ISD says
Authorities arrested a male juvenile early Thursday morning for allegedly making a terroristic threat, Raymondville Superintendent Stetson Roane said in a statement.
Raymondville ISD police worked with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to investigate recent social media threats.
The district said it has contracted additional certified peace officers at each campus for the remainder of the school year and will implement enhanced security measures.
The Willacy County Sheriff's Office said it will continue to provide extra patrol at all four school districts in Willacy County.
Read the district's entire statement below:
May 26, 2022
The Raymondville ISD Police Department and school administration coordinated with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in response to recent social media threats. Early this morning, authorities arrested a juvenile male for terroristic threat. We will continue working with law enforcement agencies to identify and validate any threats to the safety of our students and staff.
Raymondville ISD has contracted additional certified peace officers to provide 360° security at each campus for the remainder of this school year. The District will implement enhanced security measures moving forward.
At RISD, safety is our top priority, and we are committed to providing all students and staff with a safe learning environment. We continue to encourage anyone with information about threats to our school community to reach out to the Raymondville ISD Police Department at 956-689-8183.
Stetson Roane
Superintendent of Schools
More News
News Video
-
Valley native Charlie Clark creates movie - Green Ghost
-
Democratic nomination for District 15 still undecided
-
Valley parent concerned about sending kids to school following Uvalde shooting
-
Pharr residents gather to show support for Uvalde
-
Uvalde community grieving after deadly school shooting