Juvenile male arrested on terroristic threat charge, Raymondville ISD says

Photo credit: MGN Online

Authorities arrested a male juvenile early Thursday morning for allegedly making a terroristic threat, Raymondville Superintendent Stetson Roane said in a statement.

Raymondville ISD police worked with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to investigate recent social media threats.

The district said it has contracted additional certified peace officers at each campus for the remainder of the school year and will implement enhanced security measures.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office said it will continue to provide extra patrol at all four school districts in Willacy County.

Read the district's entire statement below: