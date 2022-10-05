Police: Three arrested, three wanted in connection with downtown McAllen shooting

Bryan Vasquez (left) Humberto Ojeda Jr. (center) and Hugo Ivan Ojeda (right) have been arrested in connection with a shooting in downtown McAllen, according to police.

Police arrested three people and are searching for three more in connection with a shooting in downtown McAllen, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department

RELATED: Police: One person in custody, one in local emergency care facility after shooting in McAllen

Bryan Vasquez, 23, of Alamo, and Humberto Ojeda Jr., 22, of Donna, were charged with criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, according to the department. Bonds were set at $225,000 each.

Hugo Ivan Ojeda, 20, of Donna, was charged with failure to report a felony, a Class A misdemeanor. His bond is set at $3,000.

McAllen police responded to the 1600 block of Beaumont St. Sunday morning after a person called to report that her boyfriend had been shot.

A man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to a local emergency care facility after suffering shooting wounds to the upper body, police said.

Police established that the disturbance had originated at the establishment, No Manches Buey, at the 200 block of 17th St.

McAllen police are asking for the public's help in locating three other suspects involved in the shooting.

Several warrants of arrest were issued for Alejandro Gomez, 18, Naila Reyes, 28, and Viviana Gomez, 22.

Anyone with information is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.