Pool safety reminders ahead of Memorial Day weekend

As Memorial Day approaches, local officials recommend that parents get their children involved in swimming lessons.

"I think one of the most common misconceptions is the amount of water necessary to have a drowning, like you mentioned. It only takes two inches of water to cause a drowning for anyone," Spokesperson for the McAllen Parks and Recreation Department Marcello Langoni said.

Langoni says the top recommendation is to be around your kids at all times and make sure they're in your line of sight.

If they're not able to see you, then you're not able to see them. Another tip is knowing how to swim.

"You don't want to get scared if you do have water splash in your face. You don't want to get scared and make the situation worse. So then learning your basic swim techniques, you're able to know how to maneuver yourself in the water," Langoni said.

Also, if your child kid is under 10 years old, make plans to be in the water with them.