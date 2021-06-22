x

Pools Unveiled for State 7-on-7 Tournament this Weekend

By: Alex Del Barrio

COLLEGE STATION- The Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament gets underway this week in College Station and six Valley programs are making the trip up. 

Harlingen, Harlingen South, Mission Veterans, Edinburg North, and Mercedes will compete in the Division 1 tournament while La Feria will make an appearance in Division II.

The pool assignments are below for Division I

 Pool B: Colleyville Heritage, Edinburg North, Hutto, The Woodlands

 Pool F: Alvin Shadow Creek, Cedar Park, Little Elm, Mercedes

 Pool G: Buda Johnson, Klein Collins, Mission Veterans Memorial, Prosper

 Pool I: Cypress Bridgeland, DeSoto, Killeen Harker Heights, Harlingen

 Pool P: Austin Westlake, Cy-Fair, Denton Braswell, Harlingen South

 

