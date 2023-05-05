x

Port Isabel police: Argument between brothers leads to shooting

A man is out on bond after police say he shot his brother twice following an argument in Port Isabel.

Carlos Gonzalez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the Friday, April 28 shooting, according to the Port Isabel Police Department.

The shooting happened at their parent’s house, police said. 

Gonzalez’s brother survived the shooting but remains hospitalized, police said.

