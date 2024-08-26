x

Port Isabel prepares for 9th annual causeway run

3 hours 37 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, August 26 2024 Aug 26, 2024 August 26, 2024 3:38 PM August 26, 2024 in News - Local

The city of Port Isabel is getting ready for its ninth annual causeway run.

The Summer Causeway 2024 Run is set for Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7 a.m.

Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce Director Mary Gonzalez has more details of the event in the video above.

Click here for ticket information.

