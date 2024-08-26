Port Isabel prepares for 9th annual causeway run
The city of Port Isabel is getting ready for its ninth annual causeway run.
The Summer Causeway 2024 Run is set for Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7 a.m.
Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce Director Mary Gonzalez has more details of the event in the video above.
