Port Isabel's Christopher Gonzalez and Michael Torres sign to Schreiner football

Port Isabel football stars Christopher Gonzalez and Michael Torres signed to join the football program at Schreiner University on Wednesday afternoon.

The two Tarpons defensive lineman were both All-District selections from this past season, and Gonzalez was All-State as a defensive end.

"I knew I was going to commit when I went over there," Gonzalez said. "I already knew because all the stuff my parents had told me. They're starting a new program over there, so it's barely starting, it's gonna be their first year. We'll be building a team together with my teammates."

"They're barely opening over there after since a long time since like the 90s," Torres said. "They said they're barely opening up the program, that's what has me very excited to play over there."