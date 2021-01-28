x

Portion of Expressway 83 Eastbound Lanes Closed Following 1-Vehicle Rollover

Thursday, May 31 2018

DONNA – A one-vehicle rollover accident in Donna is causing backed-up traffic along Expressway 83.

Two lanes of the expressway going eastbound are closed off between Victoria and Westgate roads.

Police are currently on scene to clear the accident.

Count on us to keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.  

