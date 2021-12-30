Power resources ready for winter weather after inspections, ERCOT says

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) announced Thursday that it is done with on-site inspections of mandatory winterization efforts, adding that the independently-owned electric generation fleet and electric transmission companies serving the region are ready for winter weather.

According to a news release from ERCOT, inspections were completed at more than 300 electric generation units, representing 85% of the megawatt-hours lost during February’s winter storm.

ERCOT has since filed a preliminary summary inspection report with the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) and will submit a final inspection report on Jan. 18, the news release stated.

“Texans can be confident the electric generation fleet and the grid are winterized and ready to provide power,” Vice President of Grid Planning and Weatherization, Woody Rickerson, said in the news release. “New regulations require all electric generation and transmission owners to make significant winterization improvements, and our inspections confirm they are prepared.”

Earlier this year, the maximum penalty for violating weatherization rules increased to $1,000,000 per day per violation.

While ERCOT does not own or operate any electrical generation units or electric power lines, it is responsible for balancing electricity supply and demand on an electrical grid that serves more than 26 million Texas, about 90% of the state’s electric demand.