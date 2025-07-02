Power restored to residents in Edinburg area

Power to more than 8,000 residents in the Edinburg area has been restored.

Approximately 8,266 Magic Valley Electric Co-op customers were without power Wednesday, according to the outage map.

These outages come after a thunderstorm moved across parts of the Rio Grande Valley.

AEP was reporting more than 500 outages in Hidalgo and Cameron County, according to the outage map. It currently shows less than 200 customers are without power.

According to the KRGV weather team, strong thunderstorms moved north-northwest at 40 mph through southern Hidalgo and Cameron counties.

The city of Edinburg posted on Facebook a traffic signal light at the intersection of Richardson Road and Doolittle Road. Crews are on-site fixing the issue and drivers are asked to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

All intersections are back in service following the outage.