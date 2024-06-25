Prescription Health: Early detection of mild cognitive impairment

One in six adults who are 65 and older are affected by mild cognitive impairment, a diagnosis of early-stage memory loss.

For some, it's part of normal aging. For an estimated 15% of people with it, it can be much worse.

Marie Davis, 83, was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment. She’s still able to care for herself in her home, and she follows these two rules from her doctor.

“Keep my mind clear, be patient with myself,” Davis said.

MCI is typically identified during a medical exam. The doctor talks with the patient and a loved one who knows them well.

“It helps us to detect what might be potentially going on, and helps us make a decision clinically if this patient should have further diagnostic assessment,” Nicole Fowler, a research scientist at the Regenstrief Institute said.

Fowler is part of a national panel of experts advocating for early detection of MCI. After a diagnosis, doctors can investigate whether there is an underlying cause, such as a medication the patient is taking.

“Many older adults take both prescription and over-the-counter medicines for a variety of reasons, and some of these drugs can have a real impact on people's brains,” Fowler said.

Early detection also gives patients and their families more time to plan for the future, especially in cases where it develops into dementia.

“The ability to have discussions that are over time and longitudinal with patients is one of the benefits of a mild cognitive impairment discussion because the patient is still able to do some things for themselves,” Fowler said.

Davis encourages anyone noticing memory changes to talk to their doctor.

“Don't be embarrassed, it's for your benefit,” Davis said.

Fowler says there are currently no established guidelines for how doctors detect or diagnose MCI, adding that the goal of their research is to help incorporate brief cognitive assessments into routine care of older adults.

Watch the video above for the full story.