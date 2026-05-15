Progreso homicide victim identified

KRGV photo

The Progreso Police Department is investigating a homicide, interim Progreso Police Chief Al Perez said.

The victim was identified as 63-year-old Alexander Valentine Frano.

Progreso police officers were seen on Friday afternoon at the 700 block of FM 88, where the homicide occurred. The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office and Weslaco Fire Department were also at the location.

Additional details were not provided.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.