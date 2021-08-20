Protesters rally in Brownsville against open border policy

A group of nearly 20 protesters gathered outside the Brownsville federal courthouse Thursday against the current situation on the southern border.

Protesters held signs expressing how they felt about the number of migrants crossing the border in recent weeks.

"My message to the Biden administration is to put back in place the policies that were working," protester Mayra Flores said. "The remain in Mexico Policy— hire more immigration judges, more asylum officers to process these asylum seekers faster."

For Flores, the topic of immigration is personal.

"I am an immigrant myself," she said. "I, actually, was born in Burgos, Tamaulipas. I was blessed to come to the United States at six years old and I know that not everyone has that blessing."

Though Flores says she came to the U.S. legally, she fears for the children facing dangers while making their journey to the county.

"I want every child to come to this country the way I did and have that experience," Flores said. "Not be abused and raped."